Radico Khaitan shares rally as Royal Ranthambore Whisky enters CSD

Radico Khaitan shares climbed 8.10% to Rs 2182 after the company announced that its Royal Ranthambore Whisky is now available in the Canteen Stores Department (CSD).

This move is a key part of Radico Khaitan's strategy to expand its premium spirits portfolio.

"Royal Ranthambore has recorded a strong growth over the last two years, and its entry into CSD will further accelerate this momentum in the future," said Abhishek Khaitan, managing director, Radico Khaitan. "This expansion aligns with our vision to strengthen our luxury & semi-luxury brand portfolio and cater to evolving consumer preferences, he added.

CSD is a government-run retail chain in India offering discounted goods to military personnel, veterans, and their families. Its large customer base and preferential pricing make it a significant market, particularly for liquor, though it also presents significant barriers to entry for businesses.

Royal Ranthambore joins Radico Khaitan's other successful luxury brands in CSD, including Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin. With the blended scotch whisky category in CSD exceeding 10 lakh cases annually, Radico Khaitan aims to capture approximately 10% market share within the next year.

The company's luxury and semi-luxury brands generated Rs 100 crore in net sales value in Q3 FY25 and Rs 250 crore in 9M FY25. Driven by strong domestic and international demand, Radico Khaitan expects this segment to surpass Rs 500 crore in net sales in FY26.

Radico Khaitan is one of the largest manufacturers of IMFL in India. The companys brand portfolio includes whiskies (Rampur, Royal Ranthambore, 8PM), gin (Jaisalmer), vodka (Magic Moments), rum, and brandy. Radico Khaitan is also one of the largest providers of branded IMFL to CSD. It is also one of the largest exporters of Alcoholic beverages from India, with brands available in over 102 countries.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Radico Khaitan rose 27.07% to Rs 95.49 crore while net sales rose 11.48% to Rs 1294.24 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

