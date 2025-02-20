Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese markets end lower after choppy session

Chinese markets end lower after choppy session

Image
Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks retreated on Thursday as the minutes of the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting revealed concerns over inflation risks and U.S. President Donald Trump's harsh criticism of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy heightened tensions in the ongoing conflict.

China's yuan got a lift after Trump said "it's possible" for the U.S. and China to have a new trade deal and that he expected Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the United States, without giving a timeline for the trip.

Earlier in the day, China's central bank left benchmark lending rates unchanged, as widely expected.

Gold scaled a new record high on tariff concerns and amid uncertain outlooks for both global trade and inflation.

Oil prices fluctuated as investors weighed supply concerns against reports of rising crude inventories in the U.S.

China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 3,350.78 after a choppy session.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 1.60 percent to 22,576.98 as real estate and tech stocks fell on Trump's tariff threats. Alibaba declined 2.2 percent and Baidu lost 3.1 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Radico Khaitan shares rally as Royal Ranthambore Whisky enters CSD

Thomas Cook spurts after inking multi-year partnership with KTO

USFDA inspects Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc.'s warehouse facility in New Jersey

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

RailTel Corp bags order worth Rs 22-cr from High Court of J&K and Ladakh

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story