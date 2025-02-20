Chinese markets end lower after choppy session

Asian stocks retreated on Thursday as the minutes of the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting revealed concerns over inflation risks and U.S. President Donald Trump's harsh criticism of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy heightened tensions in the ongoing conflict.

China's yuan got a lift after Trump said "it's possible" for the U.S. and China to have a new trade deal and that he expected Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the United States, without giving a timeline for the trip.

Earlier in the day, China's central bank left benchmark lending rates unchanged, as widely expected.

Gold scaled a new record high on tariff concerns and amid uncertain outlooks for both global trade and inflation.

Oil prices fluctuated as investors weighed supply concerns against reports of rising crude inventories in the U.S.

China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 3,350.78 after a choppy session.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 1.60 percent to 22,576.98 as real estate and tech stocks fell on Trump's tariff threats. Alibaba declined 2.2 percent and Baidu lost 3.1 percent.

