Thomas Scott India standalone net profit rises 149.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 97.11% to Rs 53.89 crore

Net profit of Thomas Scott India rose 149.64% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 97.11% to Rs 53.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.53.8927.3411.3410.645.772.665.212.133.471.39

