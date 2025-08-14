CCL International standalone net profit rises 280.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.73% to Rs 8.60 crore

Net profit of CCL International rose 280.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.73% to Rs 8.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.8.606.8412.4414.331.160.830.540.170.570.15

