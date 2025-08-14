Shahlon Silk Industries standalone net profit rises 18.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.87% to Rs 48.80 crore

Net profit of Shahlon Silk Industries rose 18.33% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.87% to Rs 48.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 56.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.48.8056.6614.8011.402.332.441.120.790.710.60

