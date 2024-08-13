Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Thomas Scott India standalone net profit rises 20.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Sales rise 48.75% to Rs 27.34 crore

Net profit of Thomas Scott India rose 20.87% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 48.75% to Rs 27.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales27.3418.38 49 OPM %10.646.42 -PBDT2.661.38 93 PBT2.131.15 85 NP1.391.15 21

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

