Thyrocare Technologies promoter offloads shares

Constitutes 10% of paid-up share capital

Docon Technologies Private Limited (Docon), Promoter of Thyrocare Technologies has sold 53,32,860 equity shares of the Company through market trades on 24th October 2025 for an aggregate gross consideration of Rs. 667.69 crore (rounded off), at an average price of approximately Rs. 1,252.03 per share (rounded off).

The number of shares sold constitutes approximately 10% of the total paid-up capital of the Company. Following this transaction, Docon continues to be a promoter of the Company. Post this transaction, the promoter shareholding in the Company stands reduced to 60.93% from the pre-transaction shareholding of 70.98%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News