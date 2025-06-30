thyssenkrupp Steering partners with LTTS to establish software development center in Pune

thyssenkrupp Steering, a global leader in steering systems, and L&T Technology Services have announced a strategic agreement to establish a state-of-the-art software development center in Pune, India.
This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies in enabling modern automotive software solutions. The new center highlights LTTS' expertise in its Mobility segment, dedicated to developing safety-critical software for advanced steering technologies, while supporting thyssenkrupp's global engineering expansion. This collaboration further solidifies LTTS' global reputation in engineering intelligent and sustainable mobility.
LTTS will establish and manage the software hub in Pune on behalf of thyssenkrupp Steering.
From core vehicle engineering to next-gen software innovation, LTTS enables clients to deliver safer, smarter, and more personalized user experiences a positioning further validated by its recognition as a Leader by research firm, Everest Group in the ACES Automotive Engineering Services PEAK Matrix Assessment (Electric).
possesses a deep knowledge of new electrical/electronic (E/E) architectures and software, as well as strong competence in steering technology. Its activities also extend to forward looking developments such as the Vehicle Motion Control system, which enables higher comfort, advanced safety, and highly autonomous driving through the high-level integration of steering, brakes, drivetrain, and dampers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app