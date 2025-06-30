Home / Markets / Capital Market News / thyssenkrupp Steering partners with LTTS to establish software development center in Pune

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
thyssenkrupp Steering, a global leader in steering systems, and L&T Technology Services have announced a strategic agreement to establish a state-of-the-art software development center in Pune, India.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies in enabling modern automotive software solutions. The new center highlights LTTS' expertise in its Mobility segment, dedicated to developing safety-critical software for advanced steering technologies, while supporting thyssenkrupp's global engineering expansion. This collaboration further solidifies LTTS' global reputation in engineering intelligent and sustainable mobility.

LTTS will establish and manage the software hub in Pune on behalf of thyssenkrupp Steering.

From core vehicle engineering to next-gen software innovation, LTTS enables clients to deliver safer, smarter, and more personalized user experiences a positioning further validated by its recognition as a Leader by research firm, Everest Group in the ACES Automotive Engineering Services PEAK Matrix Assessment (Electric).

possesses a deep knowledge of new electrical/electronic (E/E) architectures and software, as well as strong competence in steering technology. Its activities also extend to forward looking developments such as the Vehicle Motion Control system, which enables higher comfort, advanced safety, and highly autonomous driving through the high-level integration of steering, brakes, drivetrain, and dampers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

