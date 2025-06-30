Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sigachi Industries drops after deadly explosion at Telangana facility

Sigachi Industries drops after deadly explosion at Telangana facility

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Sigachi Industries tumbled 12.41% to Rs 48.33 after media reports emerged of a major explosion and fire at the company's pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in the Pashamylaram industrial area of Telangana.

The incident has reportedly resulted in multiple casualties, sparking investor concerns over potential operational disruptions and regulatory consequences.

According to initial reports, the blast occurred when a chemical reactor exploded during operations, leading to a massive fire that engulfed the facility. One building was reportedly reduced to rubble by the force of the explosion. At least 10 people are confirmed dead and over 20 others seriously injured.

The company has yet to issue an official statement on the extent of the damage or the impact on operations. However, the gravity of the incident has clearly rattled investor sentiment, dragging the stock sharply lower.

Sigachi Industries is one of the leading manufacturers of Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) in the domestic as well as the international market, supplying essential molecules for pharma excipients, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and food industries.

The companys consolidated net profit tanked 11.8% to Rs 13.27 crore on a 23.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 128.20 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

