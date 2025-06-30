Sigachi Industries drops after deadly explosion at Telangana facility

Sigachi Industries tumbled 12.41% to Rs 48.33 after media reports emerged of a major explosion and fire at the company's pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in the Pashamylaram industrial area of Telangana.

The incident has reportedly resulted in multiple casualties, sparking investor concerns over potential operational disruptions and regulatory consequences.

According to initial reports, the blast occurred when a chemical reactor exploded during operations, leading to a massive fire that engulfed the facility. One building was reportedly reduced to rubble by the force of the explosion. At least 10 people are confirmed dead and over 20 others seriously injured.

The company has yet to issue an official statement on the extent of the damage or the impact on operations. However, the gravity of the incident has clearly rattled investor sentiment, dragging the stock sharply lower.