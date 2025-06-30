Sigachi Industries drops after deadly explosion at Telangana facility

Sigachi Industries tumbled 12.41% to Rs 48.33 after media reports emerged of a major explosion and fire at the company's pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in the Pashamylaram industrial area of Telangana.The incident has reportedly resulted in multiple casualties, sparking investor concerns over potential operational disruptions and regulatory consequences.
According to initial reports, the blast occurred when a chemical reactor exploded during operations, leading to a massive fire that engulfed the facility. One building was reportedly reduced to rubble by the force of the explosion. At least 10 people are confirmed dead and over 20 others seriously injured.
The company has yet to issue an official statement on the extent of the damage or the impact on operations. However, the gravity of the incident has clearly rattled investor sentiment, dragging the stock sharply lower.
Sigachi Industries is one of the leading manufacturers of Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) in the domestic as well as the international market, supplying essential molecules for pharma excipients, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and food industries.
The companys consolidated net profit tanked 11.8% to Rs 13.27 crore on a 23.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 128.20 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app