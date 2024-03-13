Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gokaldas Exports allots 27.31 lakh shares on preferential basis

Gokaldas Exports allots 27.31 lakh shares on preferential basis

Towards cost of acquisition of Matrix Design & Industries

Gokaldas Exports has allotted 27,31,366 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each at a price of Rs 906.14 per equity share for an aggregate amount of Rs 247.50 crore to Matrix Clothing (MCPL) on preferential basis for a consideration other than cash, to discharge a portion of the consideration payable by the Company for acquiring 100% of the equity share capital of Matrix Design & Industries from MCPL.

Further, the company will be making a cash payment of Rs 75.56 crore subject to withholding tax towards remaining portion of the consideration payable to MCPL.

First Published: Mar 13 2024

