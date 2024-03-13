Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rail Vikas Nigam wins project of Rs 106 cr from M. P. Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company

Rail Vikas Nigam wins project of Rs 106 cr from M. P. Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rail Vikas Nigam has received Letter of Award (LoA) from M. P. Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company for Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of New 11 KV line for Bifurcation & Interconnection, Additional 11 KV Bay at 33 / 11 KV Sub-station, Augmentation of conductor of 33 KV & 11 KV Lines, Additional Distribution Transformer Substations with associate New 11 KV Lines, LT Line on AB cable, Conversion of bare LT line with AB Cable, Augmentation of LT AB Cable, Cover conductor for 11 KV Line Crossing Agriculture & Non Agriculture Feeder, 11 kv and 33 kv Bus Bar rennovation other associated work and Supporting works such as DPs, TPs, Crossing etc. in Jhabua O&M Division (LOT-12) under the Revamped Reforms-based and Results-linked, Distribution Sector Scheme. The total cost of the project is Rs 106.37 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

RVNL bags multiple orders worth Rs 1,140 cr

RVNL spurts on bagging multiple orders worth Rs 1,140 cr

RVNL soars after emerging as L-1 bidder for Madhya Pradesh-based project

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam

Coal India, InterGlobe Aviation, Torrent Power, RVNL in action

Heritage Foods inaugurates UHT milk plant at Shamirpet, Hyderabad

SRF incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai

Gokaldas Exports allots 27.31 lakh shares on preferential basis

Best Agro Science receives registration for indigenous manufacturing of Fomesafen

Market at day's low; realty shares under pressure; VIX climbs 5.64%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story