Tide Water Oil Co (I) consolidated net profit rises 24.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 10:51 PM IST
Sales rise 3.60% to Rs 486.82 crore

Net profit of Tide Water Oil Co (I) rose 24.73% to Rs 42.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.60% to Rs 486.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 469.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.74% to Rs 142.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.17% to Rs 1931.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1853.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales486.82469.91 4 1931.191853.80 4 OPM %9.708.69 -8.757.67 - PBDT59.2246.39 28 202.40162.62 24 PBT55.4542.66 30 187.17147.16 27 NP42.9234.41 25 142.93114.58 25

First Published: May 18 2024 | 10:38 PM IST

