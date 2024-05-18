Tide Water Oil Co (I) consolidated net profit rises 24.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.60% to Rs 486.82 croreNet profit of Tide Water Oil Co (I) rose 24.73% to Rs 42.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.60% to Rs 486.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 469.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.74% to Rs 142.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.17% to Rs 1931.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1853.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
