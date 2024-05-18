Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Data Patterns (India) standalone net profit rises 28.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Data Patterns (India) standalone net profit rises 28.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.52% to Rs 182.29 crore

Net profit of Data Patterns (India) rose 28.43% to Rs 71.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.52% to Rs 182.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 185.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.52% to Rs 181.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.63% to Rs 519.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 453.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales182.29185.10 -2 519.80453.45 15 OPM %51.0339.63 -42.6437.89 - PBDT102.2774.36 38 258.32173.29 49 PBT95.3272.14 32 242.19164.84 47 NP71.1055.36 28 181.69124.00 47

