Data Patterns (India) standalone net profit rises 28.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Data Patterns (India) rose 28.43% to Rs 71.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.52% to Rs 182.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 185.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.52% to Rs 181.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.63% to Rs 519.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 453.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

