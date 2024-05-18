Trident consolidated net profit declines 56.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.93% to Rs 1682.26 croreNet profit of Trident declined 56.37% to Rs 56.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 129.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.93% to Rs 1682.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1573.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.70% to Rs 349.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 440.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.53% to Rs 6808.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6332.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
