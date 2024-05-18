Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trident consolidated net profit declines 56.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Trident consolidated net profit declines 56.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 10:51 PM IST
Sales rise 6.93% to Rs 1682.26 crore

Net profit of Trident declined 56.37% to Rs 56.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 129.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.93% to Rs 1682.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1573.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.70% to Rs 349.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 440.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.53% to Rs 6808.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6332.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1682.261573.25 7 6808.836332.26 8 OPM %12.2117.07 -13.8114.95 - PBDT174.58253.22 -31 841.68891.83 -6 PBT78.15172.88 -55 476.70579.06 -18 NP56.61129.74 -56 349.52440.74 -21

First Published: May 18 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

