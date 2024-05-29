Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tiger Logistics upgrades its freight booking and management platform 'FreightJar'

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Tiger Logistics (India) announced the launch of FreightJar 2.0. This major upgrade to its proprietary freight booking and management platform will enable businesses of all sizes to handle their import shipments, including FCL (Full Container Load), LCL (Less than Container Load), and Air Freight, with enhanced ease and efficiency. This is in addition to its existing capabilities for FCL exports.

Launched in April last year, FreightJar has successfully onboarded over 500 exporters across various industries, including automotive, textiles, PTAs, consumer durables, and food and food produce. The latest version, FreightJar 2.0, is now fully integrated with core technology and ready for immediate use by exporters and importers in India. It is also accessible to over 5,000 forwarders and agents globally, primarily in the US, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East markets.

First Published: May 29 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

