Tilak Ventures consolidated net profit rises 150.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.49% to Rs 2.83 croreNet profit of Tilak Ventures rose 150.54% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 55.49% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 125.53% to Rs 5.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 84.24% to Rs 12.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
