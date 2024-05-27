Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tilak Ventures consolidated net profit rises 150.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Tilak Ventures consolidated net profit rises 150.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.49% to Rs 2.83 crore

Net profit of Tilak Ventures rose 150.54% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 55.49% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 125.53% to Rs 5.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 84.24% to Rs 12.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.831.82 55 12.866.98 84 OPM %76.3328.57 -24.115.01 - PBDT3.231.42 127 7.072.88 145 PBT3.151.40 125 7.002.83 147 NP2.330.93 151 5.302.35 126

