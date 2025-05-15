Eicher Motors gains after Q4 PAT climbs 27% YoY; recommends final dividend of Rs 70 /sh

Eicher Motors added 1.25% to Rs 5,515.25 afte the company reported a 27.25% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,362.15 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 1,070.45 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Total revenue from operations rose 23.14% YoY to Rs 5,241.11 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 20.51% YoY to Rs 1,669.16 crore during the quarter.

The company reported an EBITDA of Rs 1,258 crore in Q4 FY25, registering an 11.4% YoY increase.

Royal Enfield achieved its highest-ever quarterly sales, with 2,80,801 motorcycles sold in Q4 FY25, marking a 23.2% growth over Q4 FY24.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit grew by 18.33% to Rs 4,734.44 crore, on a 14.11% increase in total revenue to Rs 18,870.35 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Royal Enfield reached a landmark milestone by crossing 1 million annual sales for the first time. Total volumes stood at 1,002,893 units, a 10.0% YoY increase. Domestic sales grew by 8.1% to 902,757 units, while international volumes increased by 29.7%, with 100,136 motorcycles exported.

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) reported revenue from operations of Rs 23,548 crore, reflecting a 7.7% growth over the previous year. EBITDA stood at Rs 2,023 crore, and profit after tax (PAT) rose to Rs 1,286 crore. VECV sold 90,000 units in FY25, a 5.4% increase over FY24.

Siddhartha Lal, Chairman, Eicher Motors, said, We have had a remarkable year at EML and have reported exceptional performance across both Royal Enfield and VE Commercial Vehicles. In the motorcycle business, the middleweight segment saw a lot of action from our peers. Remaining unfazed and maintaining focus on our strategic goals and community, Royal Enfield stood head and shoulders above everyone else to sell one million motorcycles annually, for the first time in its history.

With several global award winning and category defining motorcycles now sitting within the Royal Enfield portfolio, we are super excited and confident about the possibilities that lie ahead of us. At VECV also we saw record-breaking volumes and a strong performance despite the prevailing challenging market conditions. What excites me the most is that we have done it all quietly, consistently and with a sense of purpose. We balanced creativity with rigour, legacy and progress in a way thats unique to our company and I genuinely believe we are just getting started.

B. Govindarajan, MD of Eicher Motors and CEO of Royal Enfield, said, FY25 was an incredible year for Eicher Motors and Royal Enfield. We delivered our best-ever financial performance and despite a slow start to the year, we built strong momentum in the second half, launching six new motorcycles, achieving a record festive season and seeing healthy demand across all our products. We also strengthened our international footprint, with consolidated exports surging 29.7% to 1,00,136 units and opened new CKD operations.

We were honoured to be ranked highest by JD Power in overall two-wheeler initial quality, which reinforces our long-term focus on product quality. We also marked our entry into electric mobility with Flying Flea, our city+ EV brand that brings together timeless design and modern tech. Its been a year of growth, resilience and execution and we are excited for what lies ahead.

Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO of VE Commercial Vehicles, said, VECV continued to outperform a nearly flat industry in FY25, with vehicle sales growing 6% to 90,161 units. Revenue from operations for the year exceeded 23,500 crores and EBIDTA improved to 8.8% with 57% growth in PAT. Our company closed the year as a market leader in the Indian 5-18.5T Light and Medium Duty truck segment and recorded its highest ever deliveries across key business verticals.

Building on our vision of driving modernization, Eicher Trucks and Buses entered the small commercial vehicle segment with the launch of the Eicher Pro X range of electric-first small trucks which is assembled on an all-woman final assembly line, underscoring our commitment to sustainability and inclusivity. Volvo Trucks introduced Indias first FM Road Train, designed to meet the growing demand for efficient and safe hub-to-hub logistics in line with the PM Gati Shakti initiative. Additionally, both Volvo and Eicher began deliveries of LNG-powered trucks, providing cleaner alternatives for long-haul operations to customers. Eicher Trucks and Buses also expanded its EV offerings during the year."

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 70 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, which is 34% higher than that of FY2024.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

