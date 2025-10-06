Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tilaknagar Industries appoints Nishant Jain as President - Sales

Tilaknagar Industries appoints Nishant Jain as President - Sales

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 7:51 PM IST
Tilaknagar Industries announced the appointment of Nishant Jain as its President Sales.

Jain's extensive experience with leading alco-bev companies will be a key driver of TI's growth at a time when the company is gearing up to expand its presence in the whisky segment across the country, with the impending acquisition of Imperial Blue Whisky from Pernod Ricard India. An independent sales vertical has been created at TI to establish the company's leadership in the whisky category that accounts for nearly 65 per cent of the IMFL market in India. Traditionally, TI has been a leading brandy maker dominating in prominent IMFL markets in South India such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Puducherry and Kerala, amongst others.

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

