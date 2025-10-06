Ola Electric Mobility receives certification for its in-house developed rare earth-free ferrite motor

Ola Electric Mobility announced that it became the first two-wheeler EV manufacturer to receive government certification for its in-house developed rare earth-free ferrite motor. This marks a breakthrough milestone that eliminates reliance on imported rare-earth motors with permanent magnets.

This certification has been granted by Global Automotive Research Centre, Tamil Nadu, after Ola Electric's ferrite motor underwent rigorous performance verification and mandatory motor power tests as per AIS 041 that is notified by the Ministry of Road Transport, Government of India.

The tests showed that Ola Electric's in-house developed ferrite motor's performance matched that of the motors with rare-earth permanent magnet motors in terms of net power for 7kW and 11 kW variants.