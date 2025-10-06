Bondada Engineering secures Bihar Govt's solar street lights project of Rs 63.86 cr

Bondada Engineering announced that the Panchayati Raj Department, Government of Bihar, has issued Letter of Intent amounting to Rs. 63,86,59,000/- (including GST) for the implementation of Phase-IV of the Mukhyamantri Gramin Solar Street Light Yojana across following districts of Bihar to Bondada E&E (Beelite), a subsidiary company of Bondada Engineering.

Bhojpur District - Target: 9,150 Solar Street Lights



