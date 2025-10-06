Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada Engineering secures Bihar Govt's solar street lights project of Rs 63.86 cr

Bondada Engineering secures Bihar Govt's solar street lights project of Rs 63.86 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Bondada Engineering announced that the Panchayati Raj Department, Government of Bihar, has issued Letter of Intent amounting to Rs. 63,86,59,000/- (including GST) for the implementation of Phase-IV of the Mukhyamantri Gramin Solar Street Light Yojana across following districts of Bihar to Bondada E&E (Beelite), a subsidiary company of Bondada Engineering.

Bhojpur District - Target: 9,150 Solar Street Lights

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

