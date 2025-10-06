Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RateGain launches So-Ho to help hotels turn social into revenue-driving channel

RateGain launches So-Ho to help hotels turn social into revenue-driving channel

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) announced the launch of SoHo: Social for Hospitality, the rebranded identity of BCV, built to help hotels turn social into a revenue driving channel in an era of guest led journeys.

For more than a decade, BCV supported hotels in a brand-led funnel. But traveler behavior has changed: today's guest journey is fragmented and guest-led, leaving hotels with disconnected tools and missed opportunities. WTM research shows that 62% of travelers make booking decisions based on online content, and 72% say influencer and creator content influences their choices. SoHo bridges this gap by combining AI-powered technology with expert services - unifying content creation, publishing, engagement, reputation management, influencer marketing, and performance into a single command center that not only empowers hoteliers with the right tools but also partners with them to maximize every touchpoint.

Built for hospitality, SoHo helps hotels turn social media into a revenue-driving channel. The guest journey is no longer linear, as travelers weave between social, search, and metasearch at different moments. Social drives discovery and validation, while search and metasearch provide depth and comparison, each reinforcing the other. Together, these touchpoints shape reputation and revenue, with social proof now influencing every stage.

SoHo is not just another social tool; it is the only hospitality-first solution that combines the world's richest travel dataset with AI to make every guest interaction measurable and revenue generating, said Bhanu Chopra, Founder and Managing Director, RateGain. Social is now the interactive layer where trust is built and decisions are made, and with SoHo we are giving hoteliers clarity, confidence, and the ability to turn every interaction into revenue.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

