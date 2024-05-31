Tilaknagar Industries launches Green Apple Flavoured Brandy under Mansion House Flandy range

Tilaknagar Industries announced the unveiling of a new flavour innovation under its Flandy (premium flavoured Brandy) range. Mansion House Flandy has now been launched in an all-new Green Apple flavour in the state of Telangana, to begin with.

TI has seen very encouraging response to its Flandy range in the state, aiding the Company's jump to become the fourth largest IMFL player and the third largest IMFL Prestige & Above (P&A) player in the state in FY24.

