Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 10.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Time Technoplast rose 10.00% to Rs 100.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 91.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.76% to Rs 1387.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1324.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1387.741324.6514.4614.39179.78167.57136.79125.83100.7691.60

