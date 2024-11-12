Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 39.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.76% to Rs 1370.52 croreNet profit of Time Technoplast rose 39.72% to Rs 98.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 70.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.76% to Rs 1370.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1194.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1370.521194.21 15 OPM %14.3213.97 -PBDT174.34141.66 23 PBT132.5795.90 38 NP98.3670.40 40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News