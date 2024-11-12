Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 39.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 39.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.76% to Rs 1370.52 crore

Net profit of Time Technoplast rose 39.72% to Rs 98.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 70.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.76% to Rs 1370.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1194.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1370.521194.21 15 OPM %14.3213.97 -PBDT174.34141.66 23 PBT132.5795.90 38 NP98.3670.40 40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 150 pts to 79,650; Nifty at 24,200; Hindalco, ONGC lead

Start SIP and Grow Rich: The Magical Formula of SIP + SWP

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu expresses confidence in achieving 15% growth rate

Haiti shuts main airport as gang violence escalates; new PM sworn in

Trump likely to name a loyalist as Pentagon chief after tumultuous 1st term

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story