Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 39.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Time Technoplast rose 39.72% to Rs 98.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 70.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.76% to Rs 1370.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1194.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1370.521194.2114.3213.97174.34141.66132.5795.9098.3670.40

