Sanco Trans standalone net profit declines 20.51% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 0.96% to Rs 25.24 crore

Net profit of Sanco Trans declined 20.51% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.96% to Rs 25.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales25.2425.00 1 OPM %4.872.92 -PBDT1.961.54 27 PBT0.650.54 20 NP0.310.39 -21

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

