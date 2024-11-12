Sanco Trans standalone net profit declines 20.51% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.96% to Rs 25.24 crore

Net profit of Sanco Trans declined 20.51% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.96% to Rs 25.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.25.2425.004.872.921.961.540.650.540.310.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News