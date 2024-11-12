Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Comfort Intech consolidated net profit declines 8.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 65.49% to Rs 44.07 crore

Net profit of Comfort Intech declined 8.14% to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 65.49% to Rs 44.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales44.0726.63 65 OPM %5.1713.63 -PBDT2.213.52 -37 PBT2.143.46 -38 NP4.745.16 -8

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

