Ind-Swift Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 98.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 95.87% to Rs 11.96 crore

Net profit of Ind-Swift Laboratories declined 98.70% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 95.87% to Rs 11.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 289.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.11.96289.71-98.6622.670.8051.950.5838.770.4131.66

