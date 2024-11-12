Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ind-Swift Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 98.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales decline 95.87% to Rs 11.96 crore

Net profit of Ind-Swift Laboratories declined 98.70% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 95.87% to Rs 11.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 289.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.96289.71 -96 OPM %-98.6622.67 -PBDT0.8051.95 -98 PBT0.5838.77 -99 NP0.4131.66 -99

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

