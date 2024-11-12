Auro Laboratories standalone net profit declines 81.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 76.88% to Rs 3.10 crore

Net profit of Auro Laboratories declined 81.73% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 76.88% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.1013.4123.2322.600.753.000.482.730.361.97

