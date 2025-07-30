Agricultural production up around 46% in last ten years

A latest update from Agricultural ministry stated that crop production has increased from 246.42 million tonnes to 353.96 million tonnes over past ten years, marking a rise of around 46%. The production of pulses rose from 16.38 million tonnes to 25.24 million tonnes, and production of oilseeds has increased from 27.51 million tonnes to 42.61 million tonnes. Horticulture production also jumped from 280.70 million tonnes to 367.72 million tonnes.

