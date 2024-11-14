Times Guaranty standalone net profit rises 19.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.50% to Rs 0.86 crore

Net profit of Times Guaranty rose 19.05% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

