Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 43.35% to Rs 3.79 crore

Net profit of Solitaire Machine Tools rose 25.00% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 43.35% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

