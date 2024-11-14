Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales decline 43.35% to Rs 3.79 crore

Net profit of Solitaire Machine Tools rose 25.00% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 43.35% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.796.69 -43 OPM %16.099.72 -PBDT0.780.69 13 PBT0.630.53 19 NP0.500.40 25

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

