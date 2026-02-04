Timex Group India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd, Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, R O Jewels Ltd and Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 February 2026.

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd, Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, R O Jewels Ltd and Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 February 2026.

Timex Group India Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 275.4 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 10.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd lost 9.93% to Rs 6.08. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10890 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20306 shares in the past one month. Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd tumbled 9.89% to Rs 41.17. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 36867 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17379 shares in the past one month. R O Jewels Ltd plummeted 9.66% to Rs 1.59. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73447 shares in the past one month.