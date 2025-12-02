Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tips Films Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tips Films Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd, Alacrity Securities Ltd, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd and Oil Country Tubular Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 December 2025.

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd, Alacrity Securities Ltd, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd and Oil Country Tubular Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 December 2025.

Tips Films Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 438.6 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4995 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 359 shares in the past one month.

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd soared 16.95% to Rs 146.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30635 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6436 shares in the past one month.

Alacrity Securities Ltd surged 14.54% to Rs 51.59. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63067 shares in the past one month.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd gained 9.99% to Rs 240.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oil Country Tubular Ltd added 9.99% to Rs 71.36. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4977 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3719 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Easy Trip Planners Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

The Trade Enablement and Marketing (TEAM) Scheme leverages Digital Public Infrastructure to empower MSMEs

INR slumps to fresh lows; Seen at risk of slipping past Rs90/$ mark

Siemens announces change in senior management

RBI Reports 98.39% of Rs 2000 Notes Returned as Circulation Falls to ₹5,743 Crore by November 2025

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story