Tips Films Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd, Alacrity Securities Ltd, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd and Oil Country Tubular Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 December 2025.

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd, Alacrity Securities Ltd, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd and Oil Country Tubular Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 December 2025.

Tips Films Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 438.6 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4995 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 359 shares in the past one month.

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd soared 16.95% to Rs 146.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30635 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6436 shares in the past one month. Alacrity Securities Ltd surged 14.54% to Rs 51.59. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63067 shares in the past one month. Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd gained 9.99% to Rs 240.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.67 lakh shares in the past one month.