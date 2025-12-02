Easy Trip Planners Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd and Balkrishna Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 December 2025.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd and Balkrishna Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 December 2025.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd spiked 14.43% to Rs 8.17 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 25.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd surged 11.31% to Rs 26.77. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 138.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.8 lakh shares in the past one month. Gujarat State Petronet Ltd soared 7.95% to Rs 313.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25435 shares in the past one month. Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd advanced 7.64% to Rs 144.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57056 shares in the past one month.