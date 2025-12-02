The Trade Enablement and Marketing (TEAM) Scheme leverages Digital Public Infrastructure to empower MSMEs

The Trade Enablement and Marketing (TEAM) Initiative is a Sub- Scheme of the scheme Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) which is a Central Sector Scheme.

It aims to empower MSMEs in e-commerce by various ways such as - providing MSMEs direct access to a Government-backed digital commerce network called Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) offering ready-made online storefronts, integrated digital payment solutions and logistics support; reducing the need for MSMEs to build their own e-commerce platforms by enabling on-boarding and cataloguing through ONDCs interoperable systems; Using the TEAM portal to digitally register MSMEs, capture their business profiles and match them efficiently to Seller Network Participants (SNPs) for streamlined on-boarding and on-going digital business support and facilitating capacity-building workshops and support for MSMEs, ensuring they can readily use and benefit from e-commerce and digital market opportunities.