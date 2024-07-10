Tips Industries Ltd spurts 4.67%, gains for third straight session

Tips Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 495.1, up 4.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 80.43% in last one year as compared to a 24.89% gain in NIFTY and a 6.97% gain in the Nifty Media index.

The stock is up for a third straight session in a row. Tips Industries Ltd has added around 7.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tips Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2047.25, down 1.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 48.24 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

