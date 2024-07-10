Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

GE Power edges higher securing product supply contract from Mangalore Refinery

Image
Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
GE Power India added 3.08% to Rs 553.05 after the company announced the receipt of a purchase order from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals worth Rs 7.667 crore.

The contract is for supplying main turbine spares to Mangalore Refinery. The project has to be executed within a period of 18 months.

GE Power India's expertise covers engineering, manufacturing, project management, and supplying products and equipment for power plants. They operate across the entire power plant lifecycle, from design and procurement to construction and servicing.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 25.94 crore in Q4 FY24 as against a net loss of Rs 129.7 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations rose by 13.43% year on year (YoY) to Rs 390.76 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24.

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

