Infosys bags 5-year contract with Sector Alarm

The IT major announced a strategic five-year collaboration with Sector Alarm to fuel growth through cloud-based Microsoft Dynamics ERP.

Sector Alarm is one of Europes leading providers in security, who are partially owned by global investment firm KKR.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Through this collaboration, Infosys will work closely with Sector Alarm to migrate their disparate, on-premises enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform onto Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations (F&O), helping them modernize their financial and business operating models, said the firm.

Capitalizing on Infosys digital transformation capabilities, the Microsoft platform will enable Sector Alarm to streamline finances, gain business insights, and help seamlessly integrate with their existing CRM platform, it added.

Further, the company stated that by leveraging the power of Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, the Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O will also help Sector Alarm to streamline business processes, enable higher customer retention and acquisition, improve customer experience, protect employee experience, and reduce total cost of ownership of new systems.

The Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O implementation will take place in a phased manner across eight European countries, including Norway, Sweden, Finland, Italy, and France.

Lorenzo Bianchi, chief digital transformation officer, Sector Alarm, said, Partnering with Infosys on implementing cloud-based ERP solutions, coupled with their strong collaboration with Microsoft, is a strategic step towards achieving this goal. Infosys expertise will give us the scalability and operational efficiency needed to seamlessly scale our business and reach new heights.

More From This Section

Jasmeet Singh, EVP and Global head of manufacturing, Infosys, said, This collaboration with Sector Alarm is a testament to Infosys expertise in driving digital transformation for high-growth organizations. By leveraging cloud-based ERP and CRM solutions and our long-term partnership with Microsoft, we are looking forward to empowering Sector Alarm with a robust IT platform to achieve their ambitious growth.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

The IT major's consolidated net profit jumped 30.51% to Rs 7,969 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 6,106 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 2.31% to Rs 37,923 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 38,821 crore in Q3 FY24.

Shares of Infosys declined 0.68% to Rs 1,645.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News