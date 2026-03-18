Tips Music Ltd is quoting at Rs 529, up 3.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.63% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% slide in NIFTY and a 10.22% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Tips Music Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 529, up 3.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 23785.75. The Sensex is at 76784.54, up 0.94%. Tips Music Ltd has slipped around 1.94% in last one month.