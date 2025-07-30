Tirupati Starch & Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.62 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.96% to Rs 92.23 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals reported to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.96% to Rs 92.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 86.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.92.2386.237.333.003.910.021.72-1.921.62-2.08

