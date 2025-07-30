Allied Blenders & Distillers standalone net profit rises 399.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.24% to Rs 918.58 crore

Net profit of Allied Blenders & Distillers rose 399.67% to Rs 60.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.24% to Rs 918.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 757.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.918.58757.6312.499.8395.8532.3182.3516.5460.9112.19

