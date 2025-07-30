Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty hints to negative opening; investors await outcome of Fed policy meet

GIFT Nifty hints to negative opening; investors await outcome of Fed policy meet

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty August 2025 futures were currently trading 22.50 points (or 0.05%) lower, suggesting a possible negative opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,636.60 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,146.82 crore in the Indian equity market on 29 July 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 41,227.73 crore in the cash market during July 2025. This follows their cash purchase of shares worth Rs 7,488.98 crore in June 2024.

Global Markets:

Also Read

Tata Motors to acquire Iveco for $4.5 billion in its biggest deal yet

Stock Market LIVE: D-St to see muted start; India eyes higher tariffs; Asian Paints, NTPC in focus

Australia adds YouTube to under-16 social media ban ahead of Dec rollout

5th Test Playing XI Update: Akash likely to replace Bumrah at The Oval

Tsunami hits Russia, Japan following massive 8.8 magnitude quake in Pacific

Markets in Asia traded in a mixed manner on Wednesday as market sentiment remained restrained, with participants weighing the potential impact of renewed trade tensions and the US Feds stance on future interest rate poicy announcements.

As U.S. President Donald Trumps deadline to strike a deal and avoid the Liberation Day tariffs approaches, trade negotiations with some countries appear likely to continue until the last possible moment before the August 1 cutoff date.

The U.S. Commerce Secretary was quoted by the media saying that President Donald Trumps upcoming Friday deadline to impose major tariffs on a slew of trading partners will not be delayed further. However, the trade negotiations with China are progressing on a separate timeline, the report added.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting later on Wednesday, though it could see a rare dissent by some central bank officials in favour of lower borrowing costs.

Crude prices rose sharply earlier this week as the U.S. threatened to sanction major buyers of Russian oil, to pressure Moscow into ending its conflict with Ukraine. Signs of progress in U.S. trade relations, after a deal was struck with the European Union, also aided oil markets.

However, oils rally saw some profit booking emerge steam after industry data revealed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories. The Crude Oil futures were currently down 2 cents or 0.05% to $69.19 per barrel.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute, released on Tuesday evening, showed U.S. oil inventories grew about 1.5 million barrels (mb) in the week to July 25. This build contrasted the widely reported market expectations for a 2.5 mb draw, and also marked a reversal from a small draw in the prior week.

Stocks on Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday, as investors turn their attention to the Federal Reserves interest rate decision.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.30% to close at 6,370.86, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.38% to 21,098.29. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 204.57 points, or 0.46%, to finish the session at 44,632.99.

Domestic Market:

The benchmark equity indices rebounded on Tuesday, ending higher after three consecutive sessions of losses, as value buying in blue-chip stocks lifted sentiment. The renewed buying interest helped counter worries over continued foreign fund outflows and delays in reaching a potential trade agreement with the United States. The Nifty regained the 24,800 mark, with all NSE sectoral indices finishing in positive territory, led by gains in realty, pharma, and healthcare stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 446.93 points, or 0.55%, to close at 81,337.95, while the Nifty 50 advanced 140.20 points, or 0.57%, to 24,821.10. The uptrend follows a three-day losing streak during which the Sensex had shed 2.21% and the Nifty had declined 2.13%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zaggle Prepaid inks pact to acquire Rio.Money

Precision Wires India allots 27.67 lakh convertible warrants

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 52,467 equity shares under ESOS

Comfort Fincap fixes record date for final dividend

Overall wireline Tele-density in India increased from 2.73% in May-25 to 3.36% in Jun-25

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story