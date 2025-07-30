GIFT Nifty hints to negative opening; investors await outcome of Fed policy meet

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty August 2025 futures were currently trading 22.50 points (or 0.05%) lower, suggesting a possible negative opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,636.60 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,146.82 crore in the Indian equity market on 29 July 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 41,227.73 crore in the cash market during July 2025. This follows their cash purchase of shares worth Rs 7,488.98 crore in June 2024.

Global Markets:

Also Read

Markets in Asia traded in a mixed manner on Wednesday as market sentiment remained restrained, with participants weighing the potential impact of renewed trade tensions and the US Feds stance on future interest rate poicy announcements.

As U.S. President Donald Trumps deadline to strike a deal and avoid the Liberation Day tariffs approaches, trade negotiations with some countries appear likely to continue until the last possible moment before the August 1 cutoff date. The U.S. Commerce Secretary was quoted by the media saying that President Donald Trumps upcoming Friday deadline to impose major tariffs on a slew of trading partners will not be delayed further. However, the trade negotiations with China are progressing on a separate timeline, the report added. The US Federal Reserve is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting later on Wednesday, though it could see a rare dissent by some central bank officials in favour of lower borrowing costs.

Crude prices rose sharply earlier this week as the U.S. threatened to sanction major buyers of Russian oil, to pressure Moscow into ending its conflict with Ukraine. Signs of progress in U.S. trade relations, after a deal was struck with the European Union, also aided oil markets. However, oils rally saw some profit booking emerge steam after industry data revealed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories. The Crude Oil futures were currently down 2 cents or 0.05% to $69.19 per barrel. Data from the American Petroleum Institute, released on Tuesday evening, showed U.S. oil inventories grew about 1.5 million barrels (mb) in the week to July 25. This build contrasted the widely reported market expectations for a 2.5 mb draw, and also marked a reversal from a small draw in the prior week.

Stocks on Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday, as investors turn their attention to the Federal Reserves interest rate decision. The S&P 500 slipped 0.30% to close at 6,370.86, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.38% to 21,098.29. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 204.57 points, or 0.46%, to finish the session at 44,632.99. Domestic Market: The benchmark equity indices rebounded on Tuesday, ending higher after three consecutive sessions of losses, as value buying in blue-chip stocks lifted sentiment. The renewed buying interest helped counter worries over continued foreign fund outflows and delays in reaching a potential trade agreement with the United States. The Nifty regained the 24,800 mark, with all NSE sectoral indices finishing in positive territory, led by gains in realty, pharma, and healthcare stocks.