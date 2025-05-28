Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tirupati Tyres reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tirupati Tyres reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 10.99 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Tyres reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 10.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1011.11% to Rs 1.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 10.99 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales10.990 0 10.990 0 OPM %8.280 -4.730 - PBDT0.91-0.21 LP 1.340.12 1017 PBT0.91-0.21 LP 1.340.12 1017 NP0.68-0.24 LP 1.000.09 1011

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

