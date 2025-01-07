Titagarh Rail gains as delivers India's first driverless 'Make-in-India' trainset to Bengaluru metro

Titagarh Rail Systems added 2.57% to Rs 1,115 after the company handed over its first driverless, Made-in-India trainset to Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation's (BMRCL) yellow line, marking a significant milestone in India's urban mobility journey.

Titagarh will deliver two more trainsets to the Yellow Line by April this year. The company will then ramp up production, delivering two trains a month by September 2025, it added.

The company built the trainset in its metro manufacturing facility in Uttarpara in West Bengal. The automated train with a stainless steel body, designed for state-of-the-art performance, will operate on the 18-km stretch linking electronics city to the rest of the city.

Manohar Lal, Honourable Minister, Housing and Urban Affairs, said, As we inaugurate Bengaluru Metros new trainset and surpass 1,000 kilometers of operational metro rail, we celebrate a significant milestone in Indias urban mobility journey. Bengaluru, a global hub of IT and innovation, continues to address urban challenges with enhanced metro connectivity, benefiting millions.

Guided by PM Shri Narendra Modis vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, metro projects are transforming our cities, boosting economic growth, and creating jobs. With India now ranking third globally in metro rail, we aim to surpass the United States within five years. I commend Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. for their exceptional local for global manufacturing, delivering world-class trainsets, and contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Umesh Chowdhary, vice chairman & MD, Titagarh Rail Systems, said, Today marks a significant milestone in our journey at Titagarh as we proudly deliver the trainset for Bengaluru Metros Yellow Line. This achievement is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation and speaks of the ability, expertise, and engineering we have built up locally.

We are honoured to support Bangalores vision of becoming a global city with world-class urban mobility solutions. Our team is dedicated to delivering advanced, sustainable, and efficient rolling stock that will redefine the commuting experience for millions of passengers in Karnataka."

Titagarh Rail Systems (formerly known as Titagarh Wagons) is the largest private sector manufacturer of wagons and an established player in passenger coaches.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 20.07% to Rs 85.12 crore in Q2 FY25 as opposed to Rs 70.89 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased by 12.98% to Rs 1,056.95 crore in the second quarter of FY25, compared to Rs 935.45 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

