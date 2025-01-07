Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

No cause of concern from HMPV which has been present globally since 2001: Union Health Secretary

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Union Health Secretary emphasised that there is no cause of concern for the public from HMPV which has been present globally since 2001. She advised states to strengthen and review the ILI/SARI surveillance. She reiterated that an increase in respiratory illnesses is usually seen during the winter months. She also stated that the country is well prepared for any potential surge in respiratory illness cases. Union Health Secretary Ms. Punya Salila Srivastava chaired a meeting with States/UTs in a virtual mode to review the present situation of respiratory illnesses in India and the status regarding the HMPV cases following media reports of surge in HMPV cases in China, and the public health measures for their management. Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is one of the many respiratory viruses that can cause infections in people of all ages particularly during the winter and early spring months.

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

