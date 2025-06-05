Titan Company Ltd Falls 0.57%

Titan Company Ltd has added 5.51% over last one month compared to 2.22% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.49% rise in the SENSEX

Titan Company Ltd lost 0.57% today to trade at Rs 3480. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.2% to quote at 57479.24. The index is up 2.22 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd decreased 0.56% and Voltas Ltd lost 0.07% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 3.57 % over last one year compared to the 8.95% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Titan Company Ltd has added 5.51% over last one month compared to 2.22% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.49% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1401 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 31970 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3866.15 on 30 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2947.55 on 07 Apr 2025.