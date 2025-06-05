Welspun Corp bags repeat exports orders

Also secures domestic orders worth Rs 450 cr

Welspun Corp announce the award of a repeat export order for supply of 50 kms of LSAW Pipes and Bends, with Anti Corrosion and CWC coating. This is for a critical offshore project in the Middle East.

Further, the company has received additional orders valued at Rs 450 crore from Indian pipes facilities. These orders will be executed in FY26 & FY27.

