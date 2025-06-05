Indices trade with small gains in early trade; breadth strong

The domestic equity indices traded with limited gains in early trade, amid positive global sentiment. Investors will closely monitor bond markets, brent crude trends and global trade developments. The Nifty traded near the 24,700 level.

Pharma, media and oil & gas shares advanced while PSU Bank, FMCG and consumer durables stocks declined.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 200 .17 points or 0.25% to 81,198.42. The Nifty 50 index added 75.95 points or 0.31% to 24,696.10.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.32% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.69%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,126 shares rose and 680 shares fell. A total of 126 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth 1,076.18 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,566.82 crore in the Indian equity market on 4 June 2025, provisional data showed. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper fell 0.14% to 6.203 from previous close of 6.211. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.9400 compared with its close of 85.8700 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement shed 0.05% to Rs 98,528. The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.01% to 98.81. The United States 10-year bond yield jumped 0.25% to 4.373. In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2025 settlement shed 9 cents or 0.14% to $65.77 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: REC advanced 1.17% after the companys board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 1.55 lakh crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

Force Motors rallied 3.54% after the companys total sales jumped 19.14% to 3,088 units in May 2025 compared with 2,592 units sold in May 2024. Domestic sales jumped 24.46% to 3,002 units while exports sales tumbled 52.22% to 86 units in May 2025 over May 2024. Sansera Engineering added 2.05% after the company has secured an order worth Rs 160 crore from Airbus Defence for the manufacturing, supplying and supporting the Airborne Intensive Care Transport Module (ICTM) for light and medium transport aircraft programs. Global Markets: Most Asian indices rose on Thursday, with the South Korean market extending gains from the previous session. Investor attention remained on a potential call between former U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which the White House indicated could take place this week. Optimism surrounding the potential dialogue contributed to gains on Wall Street earlier in the week.

The Caixin China services purchasing managers index came in at 51.1 in May, rising from 50.7 in April and remaining above the 50-mark, which separates an expansion from a contraction. Chinas services activity in May climbed from the month before, buoyed by rising tourism activity. However, new export orders slowed at a slightly lower pace, weighed by uncertainty from the U.S. tariffs. On Wednesday, U.S. markets closed mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 0.22%, while the S&P 500 inched up 0.01% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.32%, supported by strength in technology stocks. Meanwhile, private sector hiring in the U.S. fell to its lowest level in over two years. Data from payroll processor ADP showed that payrolls increased by only 37,000 in May, compared to a revised 60,000 in April. The report has heightened concerns about the impact of trade-related uncertainty on the U.S. economy. The data precedes the release of the official nonfarm payrolls report for May, scheduled for Friday, which investors now expect to show further weakness.