TD Power Systems receives order of Rs 48 cr

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
TD Power Systems announced announce the receipt of a prestigious order, valued at approximately Rs48 crores, pursuant to an order secured by its subsidiary, TDPS USA, from a leading multinational company.

The order is for the supply of generators for gas turbine applications in a data center and to be installed in the United States of America, with deliveries scheduled between February 2026 and August 2027.

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

