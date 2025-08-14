Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G R Infraprojects successfully bids for transmission project in Madhya Pradesh

G R Infraprojects successfully bids for transmission project in Madhya Pradesh

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
G R Infraprojects has emerged as L-1 bidder for establishing Transmission system for Evacuation of Power from RE Projects in Rajgarh (1500 MW) SEZ in Madhya Pradesh-Phase III and Evacuation of Power from RE Projects in Neemuch (1000 MW) SEZ in Madhya Pradesh-Phase II", through tariff based competitive bidding (TBCB).

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

